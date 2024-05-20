Road construction news: Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers to close for 10 weeks

A Florida Department of Transportation project in Fort Myers originally scheduled for completion in 2026 will conclude 18 months earlier now.

But there's a big catch.

FDOT announced Monday (May 20) the Caloosahatchee River Bridge is scheduled to close for 10 weeks, starting Friday, May 31. FDOT said it will reopen on Monday, Aug. 11.

More: Shark surprise: Fort Myers Beach kayakers take video of their close encounter with big fish

In its announcement to the media, FDOT said there will be a news conference Tuesday (May 21) at 9:30 a.m. in Centennial Park in downtown Fort Myers underneath the southbound pan of the bridge.

The project involves installing an eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge. This addition, according to FDOT, aims to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists crossing the bridge.

The Caloosahatchee Bridge is between North Fort Myers and Fort Myers with U.S. 41 running over it and connecting directly to McGregor Boulevard. The bridge goes over part of Centennial Park and First Street in downtown Fort Myers. Directly south of the bridge is its connection to McGregor Boulevard, SR 80 and SR 82.

More about the Caloosahatchee Bridge pedestrian project

According to FDOT's project page on its website:

The installment of the eight-foot sidewalk on the west side of the southbound bridge will be accomplished by installing new outside traffic railings, connecting the two bridge decks in the center with a single median barrier, and restriping the lanes.

The sidewalk will connect to existing sidewalks north and south of the bridge structure to create safe access for pedestrians to cross.

Additionally, the current bridge lighting system will be replaced with new double arms poles on the new median barrier.

The project started earlier this year and there's been single lane daytime closures, which started in mid-April. Previously there have been single lane nighttime closures during peak season.

Electronic message boards and other signage have been used to provide alternate routes and estimated travel times.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Why is the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers closing