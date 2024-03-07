Road construction near me: 4 Green Bay-area highway construction projects coming in 2024

ASHWAUBENON — Wisconsin transportation officials want motorists to use caution, avoid distracted driving and plan ahead as the 2024 road construction season kicks off.

The Interstate 41 expansion from Appleton to De Pere that begins this spring will generate the most attention and concern from motorists, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) warned Appleton and Green Bay area motorists to expect, and prepare for, a lot of highway construction in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties from April into November.

Crews are scheduled to start work as soon as April on four major projects in the Green Bay area and WisDOT wants to avoid a repeat of 2023, when distracted drivers contributed to 17 crashes in 16 days while State 172 was being repaved.

“Eliminate the distractions when you’re driving,” said Matt Talcott, a WisDOT traffic engineer. “Focus on driving. Put the phone down. Don’t eat. Watch the cars ahead of you, drive slow and use your signals. Buckle your seatbelt.”

It’s not just WisDOT who’s concerned about distracted drivers, either.

Appleton resident Joe Niederehe has commuted daily to Ashwaubenon for work since September 2023. He’d heard about the crashes on I-41 and bumpy pavement in some areas and looks forward to improvements coming in the 41 expansion. But he said his “biggest struggle” is the other motorists who might suddenly slow down or struggle to merge onto the interstate due to short merge ramps.

“I get tailgated so often,” Niederehe said.

Talcott and Scott Ebel, an I-41 project design manager with WisDOT, said the state regularly updates its 511 Wisconsin website and app with road construction plans, road closures, detour information and other details for motorists, residents and business owners. There’s a specific section for Northeast Wisconsin road construction projects, too. They urged motorists to do some research ahead of time.

“Research the work zones ahead of time so they don’t surprise you when you get there,” Ebel said.

State 172 from Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport into Hobart

What: A 2.3-mile stretch of State 172 from the entrance to Austin Straubel International Airport west to its intersection with State 54, in Hobart, will be repaved, including the roundabout at State 172 and Brown County GE. A steel arch culvert pipe will be removed and a new box culvert constructed in its place.

When: June to October

Impacts: State 172 will be closed for three months while the culvert is replaced near State 54. The highway will also be closed at County GE for a week to repave the roundabout.

Detour: During culvert replacement, northbound traffic can take I-41 to State 54 to State 172. Southbound traffic can reverse the route.

University Avenue/State 54 from University Way to the Algoma Road exit

What: A 4.4-mile stretch of University Avenue, also known as State 54, will be repaired, resurfaced and repaved, including where it intersects with Interstate 43. Entrance and exit ramps for University Avenue and I-43 and Nicolet Drive and I-43 will be resurfaced. The Bay Settlement Road ramps concrete will be repaired.

When: May to October

Impact: State 54 will remain open to traffic, but lanes and shoulders will be closed throughout the construction period. The ramps at I-43 and University, Nicolet and Bay Settlement will all close during off-peak hours during construction periods.

Detour: When the Bay Settlement Road ramps close, take Bay Settlement to Algoma Road to the State 54/57 interchange.

State 96 from Wrightstown to Kaukauna

What: A 4.9-mile stretch of State 96 from County D in Wrightstown to Claribel Street in Kaukauna will include resurfacing, pipe culvert repairs and replacements, curb ramp improvements, the addition of rumble strips and widening the shoulder in some areas.

When: May to November

Impacts: State 96 will be reduced to one lane for part of the project.

Detour: There will be some short-term detours and sidewalk closures, too.

State 54 reconstruction includes two new roundabouts in Seymour

What: A 7.7-mile stretch of State 54 from French Road, in Seymour, east to Seminary Road will be reconstructed with new asphalt pavement. In the city of Seymour, the project includes a dedicated left turn lane and two new roundabouts at State 54 and Outagamie County C and at State 54 and State 55.

When: April to September

Impact: The affected intersections will be closed for roundabout construction, but access to local businesses and residences will be maintained throughout. State 54 will be reduced to one lane with a flagger directing traffic, at times.

Detour: State 47 to Outagamie County G to Mainline Drive

