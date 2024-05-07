Road construction in Green Bay area: Five projects to look out for this summer

Construction progresses on Monday along Lineville Road between Rockwell Lane and Belmont Road in Howard.

GREEN BAY - It's almost summer and that means it's construction season in Green Bay, too.

The Interstate 41 expansion from Appleton to De Pere started last month that will widen the highway to six lanes, though drivers will have to navigate lane and ramp closures during the expansion, which is expected to take five years.

Here are five other roadwork projects to keep an eye on in greater Green Bay as warmer weather is upon us. More information and statewide projects can be found on the 511 Wisconsin website and app and the section for projects in northeastern Wisconsin.

Construction on State 172 is set to start in the middle of June.

State 172 from the Austin Straubel International Airport to State 54

State 172 between the entrance of Austin Straubel International Airport and State 54 will be under construction starting in mid-June. The 2.3 miles of State 172 and the roundabout at State 172 and County GE will be resurfaced, and a new box culvert will be installed to replace a steel arch culvert pipe between State 54 and South Overland Road.

State 172 will be closed to traffic for about two months starting in mid-June while the culvert is replaced, but businesses will stay open. State 172 will also be closed at County GE (also known as South Pine Tree Road) for up to a week while the roundabout gets paved. Traffic will get detoured to Interstate 41 to State 54 to State 172.

Time frame: Two months starting in mid-June.

State 54 will stay open during construction, while drivers will be detoured while curb ramps are replaced on Bay Settlement Road and Leon Bond Drive.

State 54 from University Way to the Algoma Road exit

About 4.4 miles of State 54/57 is under construction between University Way and the Algoma Road exit, including the Interstate 43 intersection. The entrance and exit ramps on State 54/57 at University Avenue and Nicolet Drive will be resurfaced. Curb ramps at Bay Settlement Road will be replaced.

University Avenue will stay open though shoulders will be closed during the project. When repairs on Bay Settlement Road start, the ramps will close so drivers should take Bay Settlement to Algoma Road to the 54/57 interchange.

Time frame: Construction began this month and will go on until October.

Lineville Road from Rockwell Lane to Belmont Road

Part of Lineville Road will be under construction from Rockwell Lane to Belmont Road. The first part of the project focuses on the west end near Bay Port High School.

Until July, traffic will be limited from Belmont Road to a portion of Cardinal Lane for access to the Lineville Intermediate School parking lot, which remains open until the end of the school year. Then, the north leg of Cardinal Lane, from north of the Lineville/Cardinal roundabout to just south of Garden Lane, will close once school is out.

Time frame: The total Lineville Road project, from Belmont Road to U.S. 41, is expected to be finished in October 2025.

A map of Libal Street construction

Libal Street in Allouez

Libal Street between State 172 and Allouez Avenue is getting reconstructed, and Libal Street from Allouez Avenue to Kalb Avenue will be resurfaced. The roundabout at Allouez Avenue is not part of the project.

During work between State 172 and Kalb Avenue, drivers should use Hoffman Road to Webster Avenue to East Mason Street.

Time frame: Work will start May 13 and is expected to continue until October.

A vehicle drives past a road closure sign on Monday at the intersection of Libal Street and Allouez Avenue in Allouez.

State 96 between Kaukauna and Wrightstown

Construction and closure of State 96 starts May 20. About 3.2 miles of State 96 between County JJ and County D in Wrightstown and Kaukauna will get resurfaced.

Time frame: Roadwork starts May 20 and is scheduled to be completed in August.

State 96 between State 55 and County U will be closed while culvert pipes are replaced, but businesses will stay open. For the detour, drivers will follow State 55 to I-41 to County U.

Time frame: Roadwork is expected to last eight weeks starting May 20

After the eight-week closure, there will be another closure of State 96 between County U and County D for storm sewer repairs in Wrightstown. Drivers will be detoured to Broadway Street and Lock Street.

Contact Benita Mathew at bmathew@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Greater Green Bay construction projects to look out for this summer