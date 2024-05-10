Road construction closing Campustown intersection

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An intersection in Champaign’s Campustown is going to be closed for the next four to six weeks as crews perform road construction there.

City officials said Fifth and Stoughton Street will close on Monday as part of the city’s 2024 Infrastructure Maintenance Project. Work will be weather permitting and the original schedule could be pushed past six weeks if the weather does not cooperate.

People driving in the area are asked to avoid parking on the street near the construction zone and in areas that are marked “no parking.” They are also asked to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours.

