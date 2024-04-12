Road construction begins Monday on MacArthur and Glenview drives in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC — As the saying goes, “Wisconsin has two seasons” — and now that one of them (winter) is over, road construction season is beginning.

The season kicks off April 15 when parts of MacArthur Drive and Glenview Drive in Manitowoc will close for roadwork.

The city said crews will be reconstructing about 150 feet of MacArthur Drive from Dale Street west of Meadow Court.

The road will be closed to through traffic until the project is completed, which is expected to be on or about May 31. The road will reopen to all traffic once the work is complete.

Work also will begin on Glenview Drive from Michigan Avenue to Seneca Lane April 15. The road will be closed to through traffic until the reconstruction work is completed on or about May 24.

Follow city road projects online on the city's website, manitowoc.org.

Metro Jam: Metro Jam announces The Exotics will headline June 14 lineup

Contact reporter Patti Zarling at pzarling@gannett.com or call 920-606-2575. Follow her on X @PGPattiZarling or on Instagram @PGPatti.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc road work begins on MacArthur Drive and Glenview Drive