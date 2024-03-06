ROAD CONSTRUCTION ADVISORY: New downtown road detour, lane closure start March 6

Mar. 5—Starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, there will be new road detours and lane closures in downtown Palestine.

"Please watch for construction barricades and crews working," said Main Street Coordinator Mary Ann Admire.

Portions of downtown Palestine are under construction as part of the City of Palestine's Downtown Revitalization Project.

According to Admire, from 6 a.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Friday, March 8,

—Avenue A will be closed between E. Spring St. and E. Main St. for a water valve installation;

—the left turn lane on eastbound W. Spring St., at the intersection of Avenue A and Spring St., will be closed; and

—the right lane of westbound E. Spring St. will also be closed.

Admire said signage will be in place to route drivers to and from Avenue A via a detour onto Granberry Street.

Each construction phase is expected to last only six to eight weeks, minimizing the impact of a construction zone on the downtown businesses as much as possible. Each phase will be complete before moving onto the next."

Those driving downtown throughout the entire project should do so with caution and awareness.

"Given the magnitude of this project, it's crucial to note that street closures are anticipated during the construction period," said City Manager Teresa Herrera. "We sincerely appreciate the community's patience and understanding as we embark on this transformative journey to revitalize and modernize our downtown."

Herrera said throughout the construction, regular updates will be provided to keep everyone informed about the progress and any potential disruptions.

Businesses in the construction area will remain open for normal business hours, but some may use secondary entrances or parking areas. If you require special assistance with building access, you are asked to contact the merchant for the latest information.

"Your cooperation and support are integral to the success of this vital project," Herrera said. "Should you have any questions or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out. We are committed to keeping the lines of communication open and ensuring transparency throughout this process.

The $10 million Downtown Revitalization Plan was established by the Palestine City Council in 2019. The council approved certificates of obligation to fund the plan in 2021. Schaumburg & Polk, Inc. was selected to provide professional services, including design, bidding, construction administration and construction review. The project kicked off on Jan. 29 with Tegrity Contractors serving as the General Contractor and Chris Hooten as Project Manager.

The plan focuses on improving the downtown area to increase tourism, while being mindful of the best possible ways to reduce the impact on downtown businesses and visitors during construction.