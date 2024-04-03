Road Commission, MDOT open houses Thursday

Apr. 3—TRAVERSE CITY — The public is invited to two events on Thursday to learn about major road improvements coming in 2024 and 2025 — beyond the massive Grandview Parkway rebuild now underway.

On Thursday morning, the Grand Traverse County Road Commission will hold an open house beginning at 10 a.m. at its headquarters, 1881 LaFranier Rd., in Garfield Township.

Managing Director Dan Watkins will share his vision and top priorities for the organization, including the agency's "renewed commitment to transparency and better communications."

He'll also discuss the various funding mechanisms for roadwork and how they affect project completion.

Then Road Commission Superintendent Larry LaCross will then explain how the agency's road maintenance plan is being implemented as warmer weather arrives. Key topics will include chipping and sealing; high ridges and ditch maintenance; gravel renewal; and road brining.

Road commissioners Alisa Korn and Joe Underwood will also be on hand to answer questions at the meeting.

The second public open house on Thursday will be hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation from 4-6 p.m. at Elmwood Township Hall, 10090 East Lincoln Rd., in Leelanau County.

The MDOT meeting will focus on draft plans for a 2025 project to rebuild segments of M-72 and M-22 from Division Street in Traverse City to Cherry Bend Road in Elmwood Township.

MDOT officials and consultants from Rowe Professional Services will present draft designs for the project that incorporate public comments from two previous meetings.

The current plan incorporates a new roundabout at the intersection of M-72, M-22 and Bay Street. Other elements of the plan include new road surfaces; better drainage systems; traffic signal upgrades; changes to sidewalks and non-motorized paths; enhancements for bus service; and improved driveway access management "where possible."

Construction on the $19 million project is expected to start in spring 2025, with work spanning most of the construction season. Funding is provided by a combination of federal grants. A final draft of the project plan is expected later this year.

While the MDOT meeting is open to all, the agency encourages local residents and business owners who may be affected by the project to attend Thursday afternoon's meeting.

More information about the M-72/M-22 project, including a detailed list of frequently asked questions, is available online at https://www.michigan.gov/mdot/projects-studies/m-route-construction/m72-m22-rebuilding-project-grand-traverse-county.