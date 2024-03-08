Road closures are snarling traffic across Sacramento area. Here’s where to expect delays

Heads up, travelers.

The California Department of Transportation announced several road closures across the Sacramento region scheduled to begin this weekend and continue into next week.

Here’s a list of the roadwork and construction scheduled to impact traffic across Sacramento:

Caltrans: Part of Interstate 80 closed due to construction

The Rocklin Road off-ramp along eastbound Interstate 80 is scheduled to be closed at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a Caltrans news release.

The ramp will stay closed until 5 a.m. Monday “as crews work on the new auxiliary lane,” the department wrote in a post on X, formerly called Twitter.

“Crews will work to remove the existing structural section of the ramp and gore area” as part of the $49.5 million Auxiliary Lane and Fifth Lane Project, Caltrans said.

“The contractor will then widen the off-ramp for connection to the new auxiliary lane, followed by repaving and striping the new section,” the release said.

A Caltrans worker stands on a closed onramp to Interstate 80 in Colfax on Saturday, March 2, 2024. The interstate was closed from Colfax to the state line due to vehicles becoming stranded in blizzard conditions overnight. Lezlie Sterling/lsterling@sacbee.com

Additional drainage work is expected along eastbound I-80 from State Route 65 to Rocklin Road and along westbound I-80 between Douglas Boulevard and Riverside Avenue.

“These activities will take place behind temporary concrete barriers (k-rail) and will not impact traffic,” the release said.

Once construction is complete, the interstate will have an auxiliary lane on the eastbound I-80 between Highway 65 and Rocklin Road, including a two-lane off-ramp.

On westbound I-80, a fifth lane will be added between Douglas Boulevard and Riverside Avenue, Caltrans said, and the Douglas off-ramp will be converted from two lanes to one.

Highway 50 closed for bridge repairs

Caltrans will close sections of Highway 50 this weekend for the Highway 50 Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project, also known as Fix50.

“This work is required to perform repairs to the bridge over Folsom Boulevard near State University Drive,” the agency said in its release.

Westbound Highway 50 closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday,

Traffic moves on Douglas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, between Interstate 80 and downtown Roseville in a long-exposure photo looking east to Harding Boulevard from Royer Park.As part of the citys commercial corridors project, the area will get include pedestrian-friendly improvements and mixed-use development. Xavier Mascareñas/xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Here’s how Friday night’s closures could affect your commute:

The first three lanes from Occidental Drive to 65th Street will be closed.

Westbound Howe Avenue on-ramp will be shut down.

Westbound Hornet Drive on=ramo will be closed.

Folsom Boulevard around the Fix50 project zone will be shut down.

This roadwork will reduce the westbound Highway 50 to one lane.

“Motorists should consider alternate routes at 14th Avenue or College Town Drive to avoid the highway and local road closures,” the release said.

More closures planned for Highway 50

As part of the Yolo I-80 Pavement Rehabilitation Project and the West Sacramento Sycamore Trail Extension, nightly construction work on eastbound and westbound I-80 and Highway 50 is scheduled early next week.

Westbound Highway 50:

A full closure of westbound Highway 50 will begin on Monday and continue until Thursday, March 14.

The following closures will be in place each night from Monday through March 14:

Westbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Jefferson Boulevard and Route 275 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Westbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Fifth and W Street will be closed from 10 p.m.

Southbound Interstate 5 connector to westbound Highway 50 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Northbound I-5 connector to westbound Highway 50 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

On Monday through March 14, traffic will be diverted to the Northbound I-5 connector while westbound Highway 50 is closed between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Eastbound Highway 50:

A full closure of eastbound Highway 50 will take place late March 14 and early March 15.

Here’s how closures could affect your commute:

Westbound I-80 connector to eastbound Highway 50 will be closed from 10 p.m. March 14 to 5 a.m. March 15.

Eastbound Highway 50 on-ramp at Harbor Boulevard will be shut down from 9 p.m. March 14 to 5 a.m March 15.

For eastbound Highway 50 closures, traffic will be diverted to the westbound 80 connector from midnight to 4 a.m.

Motorists should anticipate delays in both directions within the construction zone and a speed limit of 55 mph will be in effect to ensure worker and driver safety.

Residents in the area can expect loud construction noises, the release said.

Traffic crosses the “Fix 50” construction zone on Highway 50 near Southside Park in Sacramento on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. The park and its lake were shortened to make way for the freeway and the extension of W Street in 1965. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Interstate 5 to close overnight due to roadwork

Nightly closures are scheduled for various lanes, on-ramps and off-ramps along Interstate 5 between Richards Boulevard and the I-80 interchange between 8 p.m Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday, Caltrans said on X.

However, no two ramps will be closed at the same time, the department said in a news release.

A new pedestrian bridge, photographed by drone on Oct. 31, 2022, near the Little Pocket neighborhood in Sacramento is part the recently completed Interstate 5 enhancement project. After three years of roadwork, the route has a new carpool lane and a fresh road surface, along with other enhancements. Carpool users could save 13 minutes on their commutes. Hector Amezcua/hamezcua@sacbee.com

Here’s how closures could affect your commute:

The third and fourth lanes on the Northbound I-5 from Richards Boulevard to the I-80 interchange will be closed between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday.

The Richards Boulevard on-ramp will be closed to the northbound I-5 overnight.

The Garden Highway on-ramp will be closed to the northbound I-5 overnight.

The West El Camino Avenue off-ramp will be closed to the northbound I-5 overnight.

“Expect to hear loud noises at various locations,” the department wrote on X.

The schedule may change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and materials or construction-related issues, Caltrans said.

Caltrans said motorists should use QuickMap to view current road conditions and “Be work zone alert.”

