Road closures set for Myrtle Beach Juneteenth parade. What areas will affect drivers

Several Myrtle Beach roads will be closed Saturday for the annual Juneteenth Parade and Celebration.

The city announced that the parade starts at 10 a.m. and will begin at Myrtle Beach’s City Services Building, 921 N. Oak St., and travels along North Oak Street, Mr. Joe White Avenue and Carver Street.

The Juneteenth holiday is June 19.

A section of Carver Street, between 18th and 21st avenues North, will be closed from 8 a.m. until the end of the parade, the city said in a Facebook post. All other roads will reopen as the parade travels along the route.

Following the parade, “Clean Comedian, Nikitta B,” hosts the Annual Juneteenth Celebration at Charlie’s Place.

The event features an Afrocentric fashion show, food vendors, craft vendors, community members and live performances by “Live in the Flesh Band,” Don Colton, Myrtle Beach Middle School Dance Team, Golden Fury Drumline and Socastee High School.