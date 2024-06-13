Road closures, restrictions on SR 143 near Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend

Both directions of travel for State Route 143 will be restricted near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport from June 14-17, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Starting Friday, June 14, at 10 p.m. and lasting through Monday, June 17, at 4 a.m., SR 143 will have restrictions on northbound and southbound lanes starting near Interstate 10 to Loop 202.

Southbound lanes of SR 143 will be entirely closed, while northbound lanes will be closed between the I-10 and University Drive.

ADOT said the closure was for concrete repair and a shift in traffic. Once the highway reopens on Monday, ADOT will also open a new westbound I-10 on-ramp to northbound SR 143.

Ramp access in the area will also be impacted. From Friday, June 14 at 10 p.m. to Monday, June 17 at 4 a.m., ramps from Loop 202 to SR 143 southbound will be closed along with the westbound I-10 ramp to northbound SR 143.

From Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. until Monday, June 17 at 4 a.m., ADOT will close southbound SR 143 on-ramps at McDowell Road, Washington Street, Sky Harbor Boulevard and University Drive, along with the northbound SR 143 on-ramp at 48th Street, and westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Sky Harbor Boulevard.

ADOT recommended southbound drivers use the westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10, or eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101, to westbound I-10 to access areas south of the closure.

ADOT said northbound drivers can access areas beyond the closures by using eastbound I-10 to eastbound U.S. 60, northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202, or westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202.

Airport travelers should head to Sky Harbor via southbound Interstate-17, westbound I-10 or westbound U.S. 60.

The westbound I-10 could be used to access airport entrances at 24th Street and Buckeye Road, ADOT said.

Drivers from the East Valley could use the 44th Street entrance to Sky Harbor via Loop 202.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Weekend road closures in Phoenix: SR 143 near Sky Harbor