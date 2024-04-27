Road closures planned in Akron this week; plus, state Route 303 remains closed

Akron's ongoing Interstate 76/77 Beltway reconstruction project is causing some new traffic patterns this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Beginning 5 a.m. Wednesday, South Street eastbound from state Route 93/Manchester Road will be closed through early September. The detour will be Thornton Street to Rhodes Street to Lakeshore Boulevard to South Street.

Beginning 7 p.m. Friday, SR 93/Manchester Road at South Street will be closed until 7 a.m. Saturday morning for a bridge deck pour. The northbound detour will be Kenmore Boulevard to Lakeshore Boulevard to Thornton Street. The southbound detour will be Thornton Street to Rhodes Street to Lakeshore Boulevard to South Street.

Other new traffic patterns

At 8 p.m. Friday, state Route 21 northbound under Interstate 77 in Copley Township will be closed through 5 a.m. May 6 for bridge work. The detour will be I-77 southbound to Ridgewood Road to I-77 northbound.

State Route 303 east of I-77 is also closed for pavement repairs. The detour is Interstate 271 to I-77 to state Route 176 to SR 303.

