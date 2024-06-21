Road closures in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties: What we know so far

A road conditions map from South Dakota 511 shows the road closures near Canton and Worthing.

As sections of Sioux Falls and Minnehaha and Lincoln county are put under ongoing flash flood warnings, flood warnings and flood watches, roads in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area are closing.

A flood watch is in effect through 7 a.m. Saturday for all of southeastern South Dakota, and a flood warning is currently in effect for the following areas until 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Portions of northwest Iowa, including the following counties, Clay, Dickinson, Lyon, O`Brien, Osceola and Sioux

Southwest Minnesota, including the following county, Nobles

And southeast South Dakota, including the following counties, Lincoln, Turner and Union

"Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area over the next 24 hours," the flood warning states. Heavier rain, with a risk of severe storms is expected after 5 p.m. Friday.

Locations that will experience flooding include: Sioux Falls, Sioux Center, Sheldon, Canton, Sibley, Rock Rapids, Beresford, Parker, Harrisburg, Tea, Rock Valley, Hull, Lennox, Sanborn, George, Centerville, Worthing, Larchwood, Inwood and Viborg.

Here's what we know so far about area road closures.

Road Closures in Lincoln County:

The Lincoln County Highway Department says no travel is advised in Lincoln County due to flooding on roads.

Canton

The Canton Police Department says to avoid these roads. It's working on compiling a full list of road closures.

North Cedar

4th Street

North Lincoln Street

3 to 4 miles north on North Dakota Street

North Bridge Street

Noid Road

Highway 18 has been opened back up, but the department says to proceed with caution.

Tea:

The Tea City Facebook says to avoid Gateway Boulevard when leaving or coming to Tea, as the road is down to one lane.

West of Canton and south of Worthing:

These roads are closed due to flooding until further notice, says South Dakota 511, the South Dakota Department of Transportation road conditions webpage:

South I-29 to SD-11 North

U.S 18 West Exit 59 to U.S 18 East Exit 62

0.25 miles north of SD-44 Exit 64 to US 18 West Exit 59

Road Closures in Minnehaha County:

The Minnehaha County Highway Department says multiple roads have begun to flood, and conditions are expected to become worse as the rain continues.

County Highway 121 (478th Avenue or Eros Road) is closed south of 252nd Street, according to the Minnehaha County Highway Department. NWS has reported standing water on I-29 south of Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office posted photos from the intersection of 478th Avenue and 252nd Street and Hartford Turtle Creek Park, where the roads have completely flooded.

Heavy overnight showers 🌧️ call for flooded streets.



⚠️Use caution on your commute to work as many roads in the county may not be passable. Avoid driving through water and use alternative routes. Stay safe!



Photo 1) 478th Ave/ 252nd St

Photo 2) Hartford Turtle Creek Park pic.twitter.com/1lV5efbfpI — Minnehaha Sheriff (@MinnehahaCounty) June 21, 2024

Sioux Falls:

These roads are closed according to a post on X from the City of Sioux Falls:

12th Street is closed from Sertoma Avenue to LaMesa Avenue

Madison Street is closed at LaMesa Avenue

Charger Circle south of 69th Street

⚠️ Attention AM Commuters! 🚗



5:20 AM | We're getting reports of standing water on I-29 south of Sioux Falls this morning:



- Near the Canton exit, standing water on northbound I-29

- At mile market 69, moving water across all lanes of I-29 with 1 car stalled — NWS Sioux Falls (@NWSSiouxFalls) June 21, 2024

Lennox:

Road closed barricades are being placed at Boynton Avenue and Cherry, West 1st and Cleveland, and West 4th and Cleveland. Please proceed with caution, says the City of Lennox Facebook.

What to do if you encounter closed roads:

"If there's any barricades up because the road is closed, don't go across those," said Tim Masters, a hydro-meteorological technician with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. "The water might be deeper than you think."

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Road closures in southeastern South Dakota: What we know so far