Road closures expected on U.S. Highway 95

Apr. 19—The southbound lane on U.S. Highway 95 will be closed south of Moscow through mid-May while crews work on the highway realignment and expansion project.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department, travelers can expect speeds in the southbound lane near Reisenauer Hill to be reduced to 35 mph in the 2-mile work zone.

Intermittent flagging operations, additional lane closures and other changing conditions will affect traffic, ITD says.

Eid Road will be closed in early May and restricted to local traffic only for approximately 10 weeks.

Crews are working to build two bridges in this area as part of the realignment project.

Once temporary lanes are built around the work area in mid-May, drivers will be able to travel at 45 mph. One lane will be open in each direction.

ITD is in the process of expanding and realigning U.S. 95 from Thorn Creek Road to Moscow in an effort to improve safety and reduce travel times.

ITD anticipates drivers will be able to drive the new route this fall.