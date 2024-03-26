Road closures expected for NFL Draft stage construction
Construction on the NFL Draft stage in Downtown Detroit will begin this week, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Tuesday, and it will require roads across the downtown area to be closed. The draft stage and draft theater will be located in the area of the former Monroe Street Midway near Cadillac Square, and Duggan said construction will begin Friday. According to Duggan, it will take 3-4 weeks for the stage to be built, and then a couple of weeks to take the stage down.