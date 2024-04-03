Road closures, basement flooding grow as rain continues

Apr. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Emergency responders were pumping out flooded basements across the region as rain continued falling Wednesday.

A section of Route 56 in Seward was closed due to stormwater issues. And in Confluence, a flood warning was issued early Wednesday in a low-lying area often prone to flooding at the Route 281 underpass.

But while streams and rivers continue inching upward, Somerset County Emergency Management Director Joel Landis said countywide issues are largely a roadway concern at this point.

Flooding isn't threatening residences and no evacuations have been ordered, he said.

"Right now, the places that typically flood are flooding," Landis said. "Some secondary roads are closed and we're going to continue to have streams and rivers rise today until at least noon ... and that's what we're monitoring."

Across Cambria and Somerset counties, the region's issues remain minor compared to the reports of flash floods in Washington County, baseball-sized hail in Illinois and damaging tornadoes in Kentucky and the state of Indiana that had an early spring storm the past two days.

"So far, we've fared pretty well with this (storm)," Confluence Fire Chief Tyler Byrd said.

Byrd said most area residents are used to seeing the Youghiogheny River water backflow into the Route 281 underpass when heavy rains linger.

That didn't stop one motorist from driving past "warning" signs early Wednesday. The driver's vehicle ended up getting disabled in the floodwaters, Byrd said.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle — and the underpass — on his own, he said.

Byrd said the motorist is lucky because the flooding pools in that area, rather than flowing like a current, which can carry away vehicles.

With water levels continuing to rise, that can become a danger anywhere where flood-prone areas exist, Landis said.

And motorists need to think twice before crossing flooded roadways.

"Cars are a lot lighter than they used to be — for fuel economy," Landis said. "They can be swept away a lot easier."

"PennDOT officials issued its memorable reminder to motorists Tuesday: 'Turn around, don't drown."

A number of roads in the region were closed due to flooding Wednesday, including several in Tanneryville, Cambria County.

PennDOT's 511 Pa site listed Route 56 between Charles and Third streets in Seward, Westmoreland County, as closed as of 8 a.m.

Somerset County 911 officials said Matlick Road was also closed in Meyersdale while Glade City Road near Keystone Street was closed due to a mudslide.

In Windber, emergency responders were called to the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine at Windber after stormwater began pooling in the building's elevator pit.

The issue did not cause any floors of the building to be evacuated, a 911 supervisor said.

Check back for additional information on this developing story.