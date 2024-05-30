Road closure in Snyder County next week

May 30—WASHINGTON TWP. — A portion of Route 2004 in Washington Township, Snyder County, will be closed next week for a pipe replacement.

Route 2004 between Hoffer and Martin Brothers/Steffen Valley roads will be closed during daylight hours Monday through Friday while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crew replaces a deteriorating pipe.

A detour using Chapman Hollow and Steffen Valley roads will be in place while work is being done from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

— Marcia Moore