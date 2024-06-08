ROAD CLOSURE: ‘Serious crash’ shuts down SR-201, UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A serious crash has caused Utah Highway Patrol troopers to close Eastbound SR-201 Saturday morning.

“Eastbound SR-201 is closed for a serious crash at the interchange to SB I-15,” UHP posted on social media.

The 900 West Eastbound on-ramp is reportedly closed and traffic is being diverted to Northbound I-15.

The crash involved a male motorcyclist, according to Sgt. Mike Alexander, UHP. The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but his condition has since been upgraded and he is “likely to survive,” Alexander said.

Further details on the crash have not been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this article as more information becomes available.

