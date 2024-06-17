Road closure expected in Washington Twp this week

A section of Spring Valley Pike in Washington Township will be closed this week.

Starting Monday, June 17, Spring Valley Pike between Paragon Road and Shadycreek Drive will be closed to thru traffic.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Thursday morning, June 20.

>> Firefighters respond to apartment fire in Washington Twp

The detour going east will be Yankee Street to East Social Row Road to State Route 48 and the reverse for going west.

Access to Paragon Road and Shadycreek Drive will be maintained for all traffic.

Crews will be installing a water main.