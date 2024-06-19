Road closed in Opelousas due to gas leak

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A portion of La. 182 in St. Landry Parish is closed to traffic due to a broken gas line, officials said.

La. 182 (N. Union Street) is closed in Opelousas from Congress Street to Perry Lane effective immediately. Opelousas Police are diverting traffic away from the area until repairs are complete. Only authorized emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

Autrhorities said the leak is expected to be repaired by late afternoon.

