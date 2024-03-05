Road closed after crash in Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision on Westerleigh Road

A road which links the A432 and the M4 has been closed following a crash.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision, which involves one vehicle, on Westerleigh Road, Westerleigh, South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police said the road is currently closed in both directions.

The force is advising anyone travelling in the area to seek an alternative route while they deal with the incident.

