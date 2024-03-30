Road closed after barge strikes bridge in Sequoyah County

SALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Patrol is responding to an incident in Sequoyah County at the bridge near Kerr Lock & Dam.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, a barge struck the bridge near the Sequoyah/LeFlore County line along US-59.

All lanes of US-59 are currently closed at the Arkansas River, which is south of Sallisaw.

According to the ODOT, engineers will conduct an inspection, which they estimate could take several hours.

Drivers can detour using I-40, State Highway 2 and State Highway 9.

