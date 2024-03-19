Road work to close bridge over I-71 next month in Warren County

Road work will close a bridge over Interstate 71 in Warren County starting next month.

Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) contractors will be rehabbing a bridge on Irwin Simpson Road over I-71 in Warren County, according to an ODOT spokesperson.

They will be replacing parapets, expansion joints, and vandal fence and paint beam ends of the structure.

The bridge on Irwin Simpson Road is located between Fields Ertel and Socialville-Foster Roads and carries traffic over I-71, the spokesperson said.

Works is set to begin on April 1 and Irwin Simpson will be closed through the end of May.

Drivers will be detoured by way of Duke Boulevard, Innovation Way, Socialville Foster Road, and Columbia Road.

There will also be intermittent lane and shoulder restrictions on I-71 at that overpass structure.