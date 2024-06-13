Road work to cause traffic stoppages in Robinson Township

Intermittent traffic stoppages on southbound I-79 and Steubenville Pike (Route 60) in Robinson Township will take place Friday, June 14 weather permitting.

Traffic stoppages of 15 minutes or less will occur as needed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on southbound I-79 just before the Route 60 South/Crafton (Exit 60A) off-ramp and in both directions on Steubenville Pike (Route 60) at the I-79 north/south interchange. Crews will conduct jacking operations.

Work on the $14.97 million highway restoration project began in early April. The work includes concrete pavement patching, guide rail and cable barrier replacement, highway lighting and signing updates, drainage work, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction activities on mainline I-79 and ten ramps.

The prime contractor is Golden Triangle Construction Company, Inc. Work on this project will be coordinated with other projects in the area.

