Road between Del City, OKC set to get overhaul ahead of possible county jail construction

A road just southeast of Oklahoma City's downtown tells a tale of two cities.

Despite being able to see downtown's skyline from Bryant Avenue, Del City's west boundary with its neighbor between Interstate 40 and SE 44 mostly is a worn-out, two-lane road, parts of which haven't been substantially cared for in decades.

That lack of attention partly fuels frustrations some Del City residents have expressed about plans to put a new county jail at 1901 E Grand Ave., just a couple of blocks west of the two communities' shared boundary.

While Del City has sidewalks on its side of the road for residents to use, there are none on Oklahoma City's side of the street. Uneven terrain on Oklahoma City's side of the road, which mainly fronts land zoned in the past for industrial uses, adds to hazards walkers there face.

Bryant Avenue between SE 29 and SE 44.

Over the years, traffic along Bryant probably has declined as businesses and a former, low-income housing project left that part of town.

And if it appears Del City's larger neighbor cares little about the road, why should its elected leaders and residents believe Oklahoma County would run a first-class jail at that location, especially taking into account problems the current downtown jail has experienced since it opened more than 30 years ago?

Carrie Blumert, the Oklahoma County commissioner who represents that area, hopes to change that narrative.

More: Safety, security concerns rank high among supporters of effort to keep county jail downtown

Commissioners Myles Davidson and Brian Maughan recently joined her to approve a $145,800 road assistance agreement with Del City, where the county will repair and resurface the Del City side of Bryant Avenue between SE 29 and SE 44.

The county will donate its time and equipment to complete the job, while Del City only will have to pay for the materials involved.

A sidewalk lines one side of S Bryant Avenue between SE 29 and SE 44 in Oklahoma County.

Meanwhile, Blumert is working on an agreement with Oklahoma City to take care of rebuilding its side of the road between SE 29 and SE 44, as well. She hopes to bring that agreement before the Board of County Commissioners soon.

"Oklahoma City has no issues with the actual project," she said. "We are just working on some legal terms as part of the agreement it wants changed."

The county's work on Oklahoma City's side won't add sidewalks (the larger community didn't request they be added). But Blumert said she expects the county will be able to at least improve its terrain to make it more walkable, and added she hopes to address Bryant between SE 29 and SE 15 soon.

Oklahoma County also is contemplating future Bryant Avenue-related improvement plans, but no agreements have been reached and the work has not been scheduled.

Crumbling portions of S Bryant Avenue between SE 29 and SE 44 are pictured Feb. 21.

Del City and Oklahoma County have addressed multiple issues together, records show

Road improvement projects between Oklahoma County and its smaller municipalities and school districts happen often, with most agreements requiring the partner to pay for materials and the county's time. Still, the option often saves the local entities money because the county provides its services at cost.

Oklahoma County has provided labor and equipment numerous times since 2019 to help Del City address some of its road improvement needs, including the following projects:

SE 41 between Sunnylane Road and Epperly Drive.

The intersection of SE 20 and Mickey Road.

Teal Drive from Sunnylane to Lariet Lane.

SE 29 from Sunnylane to Sooner Road.

SE 16 from Bryant Avenue to Mansfield Avenue.

SE 18 from Bryant to Mansfield.

Tilly Lane between SE 12 and SE 13.

Sunnylane between SE 20 and SE 29.

300 feet of Sunnylane north of Interstate 40.

SE 37 between Sunnylane and Wofford Avenue.

The intersection of SE 29 and Del View Drive.

SE 22 from Sunnylane to Lariet.

SE 35 from Holliday Avenue to Vickie Drive.

Trash lines the side of the road Feb. 21 on S Bryant Avenue between SE 29 and SE 44 in Oklahoma City.

In most cases, Del City paid for materials used as part of those projects and paid Oklahoma County for its costs to provide the labor and equipment (just more than $1 million since 2019).

Bryant Avenue, the western boundary separating Del City from Oklahoma City, is getting additional attention now because it likely would see increased usage if the county ultimately builds the new jail at 1901 E Grand.

"I would be open to taking a look at all of Bryant to make sure it is a high-quality road, knowing that it is going to be a lot more heavily traveled in the future," Blumert said.

Carrie Blumert, District 1 Oklahoma County commissioner, speaks during a town hall meeting to discuss the future of Oklahoma County's jail Jan. 29 at Metro Technology Centers Springlake Campus Auditorium in Oklahoma City.

After commissioners selected the Grand location, Blumert pledged to work with both the Crooked Oak school system and Del City to address their concerns as the jail is designed, constructed and finally becomes operational.

"I have been clear from the beginning that we need a new jail that is humane, both for the detainees and those who work in the facility. The new facility must also include social services and diversion programs for detainees to have access to services while awaiting trial. No matter where the jail goes, I will fight for those standards."

As for Del City, it continues to explore taking legal action against Oklahoma County to try and stop the jail from being built at 1901 E Grand, and discussed attorneys it might potentially hire to pursue litigation in an executive session it held in a recent meeting.

Del City Mayor Floyd Eason told The Oklahoman he and other elected leaders are appreciative of past support the county has provided the community to meet its ongoing road maintenance needs.

"While we don't see eye to eye on everything," said Eason, "I would say she (Blumert) has done a pretty good job for Del City."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Del City jail worries heightened by condition of road nearby