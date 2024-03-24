ROAD ALERTS: Weather causing ‘significant crashes,’ UHP says

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Utah Dept. of Transportation has issued road alerts amid hazardous weather, and freeways are experiencing a significant increase in crashes Sunday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

“I-15 and I-80 are currently experiencing significant weather related crashes in Salt Lake County. Please slow down, give yourself plenty of time and space as you travel. Eliminate distractions and wear your seat belt. We ask you to delay your travel until conditions improve,” UHP stated on social media.

In addition, the National Weather Service is warning those in the Salt Lake Valley about a “band of heavy graupel and thundersnow” moving through today, causing slippery road conditions.

“This will be brief and will melt quickly,” NWS stated on social media. “Delay travel, if you can.”

The cold front currently moving through Utah poses a greater threat to those traveling through upper elevation routes, according to UDOT. Drivers using canyon and mountain routes should be aware of traction laws being enforced.

“Generally speaking, road impacts will be limited to routes above 5,000′,” UDOT stated.

UDOT said scattered shower activity is expected to linger into Sunday evening.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during this storm period, according to UDOT:

I-80, Parleys Canyon to WY border

I-15, Scipio Summit through Cedar City

I-70, Cove Fort to Fremont Jct.

I-84, Morgan to Echo Jct.

US-40, Heber to Starvation Reservoir

US-191, Over the Uintas, through Indian Canyon, and near Monticello

US-6, Spanish Fork to Helper

US-89, Over Logan Summit and Sardine Summit, Spanish Fork to Mt. Carmel Jct.

SR-143, entire route

SR-14, entire route

SR-20, entire route

SR-190, entire route

SR-210, entire route

