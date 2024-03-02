Roaches all over. Black particles in flour. Midlands restaurants with worst February inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in the Midlands in February, from kitchens infested with roaches to flour and corn starch containers with black particles in them. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Midlands counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in February.

Taqueria El Manhattan at 7580 Charlotte Hwy in Lancaster

Taqueria El Manhattan had an inspection on Feb. 22 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed ground beef thawing in standing water. Also observed was the back door open during inspection and the back screen door not tight fitting.

An accumulation of a white organic substance was seen in the dish machine. Tiles in the kitchen were seen in poor repair. Raw shelled eggs were seen stored above ready to eat foods.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 29 and got an A grade.

Don Pepe at 7568 Edmund Hwy in Lexington

Don Pepe had an inspection of Feb. 21 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw fish stored with raw chicken in the walk-in cooler. Also observed raw chicken stored in a pan of uncovered slice ham and cheese in the freezer.

A stirring spoon was seen stored in the hand sink in the bar. Multiple chemical bottles were seen stored unlabeled. Fish was seen thawing in the walk-in cooler without package removal as instructions stated.

Excessive buildup was observed in the chip bins and underneath the flat top grill.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Golden Dragon at 7173 St. Andrews Road in Lexington

Golden Dragon had an inspection on Feb. 16 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed raw chicken stored over raw pork in the chest freezer and raw chicken stored over raw beef and ready to eat products.

Chicken wings and sweet and sour chicken were seen partially cooked. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Approximately 25 gallons of beef stew was seen sitting at room temperature not adequately cooking.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 29 and got an A grade.

KOI Asian Fusion Cuisine at 1237 Chapin Road in Lexington

KOI had an inspection on Feb. 23 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed fruit flies in the dish area and an in use knife stored between equipment where build up was noted. Also observed was grime and food matter on dishes stored as clean.

Shelled eggs were seen stored over produce and raw chicken was seen stored over beef in the walk-in cooler. An unknown chemical was seen stored with cutting boards.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Mi Tierra at 4944 Highway 321 in Lexington

Mi Tierra had inspection Feb. 10 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed a heavy presence of roaches in the market area and dead roaches in the meat market.

An employee was seen cleaning raw chicken and then handle clean dishes. An employee was also observed touching ready-to-eat food with bare hands.

Cooked meat was seen stored on top of raw chicken box inside the freezer. The meat slicer was seen with dried up food debris from the previous day. A box of eggs was seen stored on the floor in the meat market.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 22 and got an A grade.

Timberlake Country Club at 222 Timberlake Dr. in Lexington

Timberlake Country Club had an inspection on Feb. 1 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed hot dogs, chili and buns not protected from consumer contamination with adequate sneeze guards or separation. Also observed were dishes with debris and food matter stored as clean.

Black buildup was seen inside of the ice machine. Harsh chemicals were seen stored with single service items. Heavy accumulation of food matter and grime were seen on the sides of cook line equipment.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 8 and got an A grade.

Ronnie’s Restaurant at 2067 Wilson Road in Newberry

Ronnie’s Restaurant had an inspection on Feb. 12 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed an employee with no gloves preparing a cold sandwich.

Food residue and plastic were seen on pans stored as clean. Also, bulk storage containers were seen with buildup. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 20 and got an A grade.

2 Gingers at 245 Bush River Rd. In Richland

2 Gingers had an inspection on Feb. 26 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed roaches throughout the facility and containers of flour, cornstarch and salt with black particles in them. Also observed were utensils and cooking equipment stored in a dirty bin with dead bugs and debris.

Sewage was seen draining on the floor in the cook line.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. Containers with open lids and exposed foods were seen throughout the facility. Food and debris were seen on the exterior of equipment.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Allen University at 2300 Taylor St. in Richland

Allen University had an inspection on Feb. 26 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed live roaches in the ware washing areas and back prep kitchen. Also observed was diced ham thawing in standing water.

Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures. An employee was seen working with raw meat, then switching to working with ready-to-eat foods without washing hands. A buildup of food and other debris were seen on the floor of the walk-in freezer and on floors beneath equipment.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Blaney’s Wings and Grill at 7358 Parklane Road in Richland

Blaney’s Wings and Grill had an inspection on Feb. 23 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed drain flies throughout the facility. Also observed were raw chicken wings in bins sitting out at room temperature.

Raw meats were seen stored above ready-to-eat food in the walk-in cooler.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 29 and got an A grade.

Hilton Garden Inn at 434 Columbiana Drive in Richland

Hilton Garden Inn had an inspection on Feb. 14 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed clean dishes stored with residue. Also observed an employee handling ready-to-eat foods with bare hands while plating.

Certain foods were seen kept beyond expiration date. Black buildup was seen under and behind equipment.

The establishment had a required followup inspection on Feb. 22 and got an A grade.

Red Sake Japanese Restaurant at 285 Columbiana Drive in Richland

Red Sake had an inspection on Feb. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed the sushi line not keeping food items at the proper temperature.

Debris and spilled matter were seen under equipment at the server station. Black residue was seen inside the ice machine. Also seen was raw beef stored over open produce and raw chicken stored over raw shrimp in the prep cooler.

A required followup inspection has not yet been held.

Sonic Drive-In at 3036 Broad River Road in Richland

Sonic Drive-In had an inspection on Feb. 1 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed improperly thawing meat on the county. Also observed was an employee without proper hair restraints.

Heavy grease buildup was seen on equipment. Certain foods were seen held beyond their expiration dates. Black buildup was seen inside the ice machine.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Feb. 16 and got an A grade.