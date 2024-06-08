Roaches, mice droppings and mold. Worst Myrtle Beach area restaurant inspections

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control found that Myrtle Beach area restaurants had live and dead roaches, mice droppings, mold, and soiled water used to clean dishes and silverware.

SCDHEC routinely inspects Myrtle Beach area restaurants for violations, with examinations as recent as June 5, 2024. These restaurants received the worst grades.

Abuelo’s Mexican Food Embassy

Location: 740 Coastal Grand Circle in Myrtle Beach

Grade: 74 percent

SCDHEC inspected Abuelo’s May 30, 2024, and found several violations. SCDHEC found live and dead roaches throughout the facility. SCDHEC reported soiled surfaces, unclean equipment, and heavy grease build-up on the floors and walls.

Furthermore, SCDHEC discovered raw fish improperly thawing, some food lacked discard dates or weren’t marked properly, and the warewashing equipment used dirty and “soiled water” to clean dishes, among other violations.

Despite receiving a 74 percent, SCDHEC re-inspected Abuelo’s June 5, 2024, and the eatery received a 100 percent.

Golden Kitchen

Location: 820 Surfside Drive in Surfside Beach

Grade: 78 percent

SCDHEC inspected Golden Kitchen May 31, 2024, and found several violations. SCDHEC observed an employee not washing his hands in between tasks.

A frequently used can opener had soiled surfaces, and different foods weren’t held at proper holding temperatures. Ready-to-eat foods lacked date markings, among other violations.

SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that Golden Kitchen must have a follow-up inspection within 10 days. If the restaurant doesn’t address its violations, it will be downgraded.

Holiday Inn Resort @ Surfside

Location: 1601 North Ocean Blvd. in Surfside Beach

Grade: 78 percent

SCDHEC inspected the hotel May 31, 2024, and found multiple violations. SCDHEC observed an employee improperly handling raw chicken without washing their hands. SCDHEC also found moldy bread, food not held at proper holding temperatures, and utensils stored as clean despite soiled surfaces.

SCDHEC also found that foods in containers different from those in which they were packaged initially lacked correct labeling, and employees with long beards lacked beard restraints.

Among other violations reported, SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that Holiday Inn must address its violations or be downgraded.

Country Corner #7

Location: 410 E Brooks Road in Andrews

Grade: 81 percent

SCDHEC inspected Country Corner on May 29, 2024, and found several violations. For example, the eatery had mice droppings, and the sausage was not cooled using proper procedures.

SCDHEC found the floor in disrepair, with grease and dust build-up and holes in the ceiling. Grease build-up was also found on the hood and filters. Due to consecutive violations, SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that a C Grade was posted.

Mack’s Sports Bar

Location: 8130 Highway 90 in Longs

Grade: 85 percent

SCDHEC inspected Mack’s May 30, 2024, and found several violations. The interior of an ice machine had soiled surfaces. Ready-to-eat foods were reported without correct date markings. Cookline equipment had grease build-up, and SCDHEC found the hood was missing a filter.

SCDHEC’s inspection concluded that Mack’s would be downgraded due to prior violations.