Roaches and improperly handling raw meat at Myrtle Beach’s worst restaurant inspections

Roaches, flies and other insects were found at a Myrtle Beach area restaurant, among other violations discovered at Grand Strand eateries.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control routinely inspects Horry County and Myrtle Beach area restaurants for health violations, and its reports are up-to-date as of May 29, 2024.

These restaurants received the worst scores.

National House of Pancakes

Address: 211 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach

Grade: 79 percent

SCDHEC inspected the National House of Pancakes May 23, 2024, and found several violations. The report found roaches, flies and insects in the kitchen, and containers and equipment were soiled and covered in grime.

SCDHEC also found the kitchen ceiling missing tiles and walls covered in grease. Among other violations, SCDHEC found, the report noted National House of Pancakes found cardboard used as a shelf liner, which was dirty and food stored on the floor.

Despite the initial 79 percent grade, SCDHEC returned to the National House of Pancakes May 28, 2024, and the eatery received a 100 percent upon the follow-up inspection.

Athena’s

Address: 407 Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach

Grade: 84 percent

SCDHEC inspected Athena’s May 22, 2024, and found several violations. Apart from a lack of hand towels provided at the hand sink, SCDHEC also found small flies and a leaking three-compartment sink.

SCDHEC also found chemicals improperly placed next to a three-compartment sink. The agency’s inspection concluded Athena’s must have a follow-up onsite inspection within 10 days.

TGI Friday’s #745

Location: 500 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach

Grade: 84 percent

SCDHEC inspected TGI Friday’s North Myrtle Beach location May 20, 2024, and found some violations, mostly regarding the eatery’s warewashing equipment, specifically its dish machine. Warewashing is the process by which restaurants clean their dishes and utensils.

SCDHEC’s inspection found the dish machine wasn’t working properly; the pressure gauge needle was broken, internal parts were in poor repair, and soiled and build-up on the inside.

TGI Friday’s #745 must have a follow-up onsite inspection within 10 days, SCDHEC’s report concluded.