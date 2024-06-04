The RNC still needs 700 more volunteers. Wednesday is the last day to sign up

The long-anticipated Republic National Convention is coming to Milwaukee in just over a month.

The convention, where delegates will officially select the party's nominees for president and vice president, will take place July 15-18. It's expected to draw tens of thousands to Milwaukee and the surrounding region, and its primary venues are the Fiserv Forum, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena and the Baird Center.

From assigning hotels to the delegates to putting together a detailed security plan, much has already been done to prepare for the RNC. However, there's more to get done before the big event. Namely, hundreds more volunteers are still needed in various roles including operations, transportation, wayfinding and greeting.

The volunteer application deadline is Wednesday, June 5. Here's what to know and how to sign up.

Alison Prange, COO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee speaks as members of the MKE 2024 Host Committee for the Republican National Convention held press conference launching their formal volunteer recruitment efforts at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, March 1, 2024. Organizers are looking for thousands of volunteers across a wide geographic area to fill shifts for the July 15-18 convention that will take place in downtown Milwaukee.

How many volunteers are still needed for the RNC?

The RNC's nonpartisan Host Committee is looking to recruit about 700 additional volunteers, it shared Monday.

The convention needs at least 4,000 volunteers totals. The Host Committee launched its volunteer recruitment efforts in March and says volunteers will "ensure that visitors have the best possible experience in Milwaukee" throughout the convention week.

"Volunteering with the nonpartisan, nonprofit Host Committee is a great way to get involved during the convention," said Host Committee COO Alison Prange in a statement. "We need all hands on deck to welcome the tens of thousands of guests visiting our state and show them what Milwaukee has to offer."

Who can volunteer at the RNC?

Volunteers must be at least 16 years old at the time of their shift. A parent or guardian must sign up and volunteer with anyone younger than 16. Volunteers are not involved in the politics of the convention and do not have to have any political affiliation. All must complete a background check and training before participation.

For shifts in downtown Milwaukee, official convention transportation will be provided. No other transportation or lodging will be provided for volunteers during the convention.

Carrie Wall, President & CEO of the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee speaks as members of the MKE 2024 Host Committee for the Republican National Convention held press conference launching their formal volunteer recruitment efforts at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, March 1, 2024. Organizers are looking for thousands of volunteers across a wide geographic area to fill shifts for the July 15-18 convention that will take place in downtown Milwaukee.

Where and when are volunteers needed for the RNC?

Volunteers are needed in various roles throughout the convention week, including operations, transportation, wayfinding, and as airport and hotel greeters.

Opportunities are available in downtown Milwaukee, both in and outside the security perimeter, as well as at official convention hotels across southeastern Wisconsin. Hotels are located as far north as Sheboygan, south as Kenosha and Lake Geneva, west as Madison and "everywhere in between."

Volunteers are needed July 14-19. Volunteers do not need to be available all week long; they just need to volunteer for at least one shift. Shifts are four to six hours long, and volunteers can choose one that works for their schedule.

How to sign up to volunteer at the RNC

Those interested in volunteering should apply by Wednesday, June 5, at mke2024host.org/volunteers.

More: These Milwaukee restaurants and bars will be closed to the public during the RNC

More: 2024 Republican National Convention starts taking shape inside Fiserv Forum. See inside.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: How to sign up to volunteer at the 2024 Republic National Convention