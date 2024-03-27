RNC organizers have asked job applicants whether they believe 2020 election was stolen

WASHINGTON – As Donald Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican National Committee in recent months, the organization has asked job applicants if they believe the 2020 election was stolen, raising questions about whether it's a qualification for party employment.

The former president himself constantly claims – without any proof – that President Joe Biden and allies "rigged" the 2020 election. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in 2024, has made clear for years he expects aides, allies and voters to agree with him, often publicly criticizing individuals who correctly point out that there was not widespread voter fraud in the race.

The Washington Post, which first reported the interview questions, quoted unidentified applicants as saying they were uncomfortable answering the open-ended queries about alleged election theft. One told the Post: “If you say the election wasn’t stolen, do you really think you’re going to get hired?”

RNC and Trump campaign officials have told USA TODAY "election integrity" is one of their top priorities, and that applicants are being asked a variety of questions about the process.

“Potential staffers who worked on the front line in battleground states or are currently in states where fraud allegations have been prevalent were asked about their work experience," said a statement from Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for the RNC and the Trump campaign.

She added: "We want experienced staff with meaningful views on how elections are won and lost and real experience-based opinions about what happens in the trenches.”

Democrats and other Trump opponents said he wants the RNC and other supporters to spread the "Big Lie" about 2020, a term used to refer to false claims that led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“In Donald Trump’s America, elections are only fair when he wins and nothing is off the table to stay in power - including violence like on January 6th and being a dictator on Day One," said Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for the Biden-Harris campaign.

Moussa accused Trump of "demanding fealty to his extreme." He also alleged the former president wants "anti-democratic beliefs to be part of his Republican Party," including "attacks on democracy, calls for violence, or dangerous agenda."

After the 2020 election, Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss led to criminal indictments in two jurisdictions, Washington and the state of Georgia. Prosecutors accused Trump and his team of conspiring to steal the election themselves.

As Trump swiftly locked down the GOP nomination earlier this year, he engineered a change of leadership at the RNC, including the appointment of Lara Trump as party co-chair. Lara Trump is the former president's daughter-in-law.

Michael Whatley, Lara Trump's fellow RNC co-chair, also received Trump's support in recent months. Whatley, a close Trump ally, previously served as the North Carolina Republican Party state chair.

During their first week on the job, the new RNC leadership team laid off dozens of employees, although some are reapplying for for their jobs.

