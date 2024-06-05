RNC leader expects Trump to be in Milwaukee for convention despite July 11 sentencing

Republican National Convention officials don't expect former President Donald Trump's sentencing in a New York hush money case just days before the RNC to prevent him from coming to Milwaukee to accept the party's presidential nomination in person.

"We expect President Trump will be here to accept the nomination — we're very excited about that. Obviously, if we need to make contingent plans, we will," Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Whatley said during a Wednesday press conference at Fiserv Forum, the main convention site in Milwaukee.

Trump is scheduled to be sentenced July 11 after a jury convicted him last week on all 34 felony counts in a case in which prosecutors said he had falsified business records to cover up a hush money payment to a porn star ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He is expected to appeal.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway unveil renderings of the stage design for the 2024 Republican National Convention on Tuesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The sentencing will come days before the Republican National Convention kicks off at Fiserv Forum. The convention runs July 15-18, with a welcome party the night before it begins.

The trial galvanized support in the Republican Party, Whatley said, noting a surge in fundraising the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee say followed the verdict.

Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee to take on President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a rematch of the 2020 race.

Donald Trump makes his entrance at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin for a campaign rally on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Biden four years ago won Wisconsin by about 21,000 votes.

Whatley in his comments Wednesday made clear the importance of the swing state in the upcoming election, noting polling that shows a close race.

"This is going to be one of the most pivotal battleground states in the entire country, and that's why we're excited to show everybody in Wisconsin that our nominee offers the best plan to put our country back on track," Whatley said at the press conference that came just 40 days before the start of the convention and about 150 days before the November election.

More: Wisconsin AG Josh Kaul charges former Trump associates in fake elector scheme

Alison Dirr can be reached at adirr@jrn.com. Tristan Hernandez can be reached at thernandez@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Trump expected at RNC despite July 11 sentencing, Whatley says