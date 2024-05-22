RNC HQ evacuated after blood vials delivered to building

Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington went on lockdown for about two hours Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was delivered to the building.

The United States Capitol Police’s hazardous incident response division cleared the package, which contained two vials of blood, just before 10 a.m., according to spokesperson Brianna Burch.

USCP first responded to the incident at approximately 7:45 a.m. There was a heavy police presence and hazmat teams at the office near Capitol Hill, where staffers evacuated the building.

The package also contained leaking ice packs, two people with knowledge of the situation granted anonymity to speak openly told POLITICO. The vials of blood were sealed.

USCP will further investigate the package’s source and contents, Burch said.

House Republican leadership updated their GOP members about Capitol Police investigating a suspicious substance at the RNC during their weekly conference meeting Wednesday morning, according to two House Republicans in the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity. One of these members said they pointed to reports that Capitol Police have found vials of blood.

Another person told POLITICO they observed seeing officers wearing hazmat masks — not the full body suits — while responding to the incident.

The RNC did not immediately respond to POLITICO’s request for comment.

Olivia Beavers and Chris Marquette contributed to this report.