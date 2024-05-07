RNC Host Committee, Secret Service answer questions from local businesses over coffee

Audrey Gibson-Cicchino, RNC Coordinator for the US Secret Service, left, speaks to Kyle Vinson, center, and Shoua Thao of 3L Real Estate, about what they can expect for their properties within the impact zone. The RNC is scheduled to take place in July.

With the Republican National Convention less than 70 days away, the MKE 2024 Host Committee, Secret Service, Milwaukee police and fire departments, are trying to make themselves available to area businesses to answer questions.

On Monday downtown Milwaukee business leaders trickled into Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, to get more information for the major event scheduled to take place July 15-18. The official security zone has yet to be made public which will impact how some businesses function during that week.

Shoua Thao, property manager and Kyle Vinson, assistant property manager for 3L Real Estate, manage three properties near the southern part of the impact zone.

“We’ve been a little relaxed until recently,” Thao said adding they are planning to learn more information about how the event will impact the buildings they manage. “Our main focus is just getting enough information out to the residents, so they are aware.”

Vinson said they have not gotten many questions from residents of their buildings but they want to talk with the host committee and other officials to have up-to-date information.

“It sounds like they’ll get us info in a few weeks and that’s what we’ll regurgitate to the tenants,” Vinson said. “We’ll let them know it’s going to be harder to get to their parking lot.”

Alison Prange, chief operating officer of MKE 2024 Host Committee, said more information, particularly on the security zone, will be released closer to the event.

“We will communicate anything we are able to once there’s more information,” Prange said. “I know it’s hard, but I also know that we’re in great hands with the Secret Service, and with our police here in Milwaukee and the first responders that we have.”

There are two additional events for businesses in the downtown area. Those events are scheduled for:

Monday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon at 600 EAST Cafe, located at 600 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Monday, May 20, 10 a.m. to noon at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water Street

Veronica Brewer, events director for the Grace Center, which is just east of the impact zone, said she is glad the host committee and law enforcement are making themselves available.

“I’m really glad that a lot of information is coming out,” Brewer said. “It makes it a little bit easier to plan and a little bit easier to make things run well on our end.”

Grace Center’s event space holds about 200 people with the dance floor open, if it’s closed, it can seat up to 250.

Brewer said she has been getting some calls about the space but “not as many as I thought I would be.”

She added the inquiries that she has received “seem very promising.”

Brewer said groups have been interested in renting the facility for three out of the four days and all the staff is preparing to be available during that week.

“It’s a lot more planning and a lot more moving pieces to this,” Brewer said. “The prices will be a little bit increased because there is more demand.”

As the event gets closer, the excitement is starting to grip the business leaders.

“The energy of having that big of an event is an exciting thing to look forward to,” Brewer said. “But I think it’s also beneficial for us financially. But I’m really looking forward to the energy and having everyone around.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Host Committee, Secret Service answer questions from local businesses