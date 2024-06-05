RNC Chair Talks Possibility Of Donald Trump Speech From Prison

Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley said the organization is preparing for all scenarios when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s convention speech, including the possibility it could be delivered from behind bars.

Trump, who is the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, will be sentenced in his hush money trial on July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday, Newsmax’s Rob Finnerty asked Whatley if the RNC was prepared for the effect that Trump’s possible incarceration could have on the event.

“Yeah, we’re working on that right now,” Whatley replied. “I’m actually going up to Milwaukee this week and we’re going to have a series of conversations.”

“But look, we expect that Donald Trump is going to be in Milwaukee and he’s going to be able to accept that nomination,” he continued. “And if not, we will make whatever contingency planning we need to make for it. But the fact is, he’s going to be our nominee and he’s going to be the 47th president of the United States.”

Donald Trump will be sentenced in his hush money case just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention. via Associated Press

Finnerty asked Whatley if he could talk about the specifics.

“No,” Whatley replied. “I think that right now we’re in the process of putting everything together for us having a great convention. It’s going to be an opportunity to roll out his vision for America.”

Finnerty asked if Trump would “make a speech from prison” if he was locked up. “Would he make a speech before sentencing day? Just something that you could play during the RNC? Are those contingencies being thought about, considered and planned for?” he added.

“Everything is being thought about. Everything is being considered at this point in time,” said Whatley. “We will have to wait and see what the courts present us with the opportunity to do. But look, Donald Trump will communicate directly with the American voters the way that he always does.”

Watch the exchange here:

