RMA Midland campus awarded resolution for 25 years in education by Texas Legislature

May 6—MIDLAND RMA — Public Schools has announced the official new location of its Midland campus located at 1305 N. Midland Drive in Midland (connected to Alamo Heights Baptist Church).

This new campus location will usher in a new era of educational opportunities, offering innovative programs and opportunities for students in grades 9-12.

As part of its commitment to providing personalized and flexible learning experiences, RMA Midland will introduce a revolutionary approach to education with 4-hour school days, a news release said. This innovative schedule will allow students to engage in academic coursework while participating in Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs tailored to their interests and career goals.

In addition to CTE programs, RMA Midland will offer Credit Recovery Accelerated Programs, allowing students to catch up on credits and accelerate their path to graduation. With smaller class sizes and personalized attention from dedicated educators, students at RMA Midland will thrive in an environment that prioritizes their individual needs and aspirations.

"We are thrilled to showcase the new location of RMA Midland Campus and introduce our innovative educational approach to the community," David Valverde, Principal at RMA Public Schools Midland, said in the release. "At RMA, we believe in empowering students with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in an ever-changing world. Our 4-hour school days, CTE programs, and credit recovery options exemplify our commitment to providing a high-quality education that prepares students for lifelong success."

The grand opening ceremony scheduled at 9 a.m. May 13 will be graced by Sen. Kevin Sparks, who will present RMA Midland with a 25th-year Year Resolution awarded by the Texas Legislature. This recognition highlights RMA's 25-year legacy of excellence and dedication to serving the students and families of Texas.

For more information about the RMA Midland Campus Celebration, get in touch with RMA Public Schools-Midland at (432) 203-9829 or [email protected].