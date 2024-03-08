Riviera election: Why is there a race on the ballot that technically won't even count?

Early voting starts Saturday for Palm Beach County municipal elections, including in Riviera Beach, where one — and perhaps two — contested elections are being held.

Why the uncertainty?

Because in the District 4 race between incumbent Julia Botel and challenger Glen Spiritis, an appellate court has ruled that Botel did not follow state law in qualifying as a candidate and therefore can't serve a third term even if she gets more votes than her opponent.

That ruling, which Botel has vowed to appeal to the Florida Supreme Court, came after ballots were printed.

So, voters will see Botel's name on the ballot, but votes cast for her won't count unless she is able to get that court ruling reversed.

Botel, 76, announced last year that she would not be a candidate for re-election. She backed her legislative aide, but when the aide got arrested, Botel changed her mind and jumped into the race, literally with only hours to complete her paperwork, according to court documents.

The two-week filing period closed at noon on Nov. 21. Botel's paperwork was stamped minutes after noon, and she paid the campaign filing fee with a cashier's check, according to court documents.

Riviera Beach initially declared that the former educator had properly qualified as a candidate, but the city reversed itself, noting that the paperwork had to be submitted by noon and that the filing fee had to be drawn from funds in a campaign account.

Botel sued, and a Palm Beach County Circuit Court judge ruled in her favor. Spiritis, a 71-year-old former Long Beach, New York, city manager, appealed that ruling, which was reversed by the Fourth District Circuit of Appeal.

Botel asked the appellate court for a rehearing, but it refused, leaving Spiritis as the only qualified candidate in District 4.

Before the ballot battle consumed their race, Botel and Spiritis were tussling over safe drinking water, development and management, which have also been the top issues in the District 2 race between incumbent KaShamba Miller-Anderson and her opponent, newcomer Leroy Kelson IV.

In January, when the city sent out a notice telling readers its utility had failed to report a positive test for E. coli in a well in June, water safety exploded as the top issue.

Residents have crowded into city meetings demanding answers about the late notification and expressing concern about the safety of the water they get from the city's water treatment facility, which was built in 1958.

The city plans to build a new water treatment plant, but it will cost an estimated $200 million and isn't expected to be operational until early 2027.

Meanwhile, the city is pushing to move forward on a host of development projects. In addition to voting in the City Council races, voters will be asked to consider a trio of referendum questions that could allow the city to raise $115 million for new parks, a new fire station and a new Police Department headquarters.

Passing all three would raise property taxes by $292 for every $250,000 in taxable assessed value.

Botel and Miller-Anderson have pushed for the new development projects. Kelson and Spiritis have been supportive as well, though both have questioned why more hasn't been done at this point. Both have also questioned the workload of City Manager Jonathan Evans, who oversees day-to-day city functions but also serves as director of the city's Community Redevelopment Agency.

Botel and Miller-Anderson have been staunch supporters of Evans, though Miller-Anderson said she'd be open to bringing on more management help for him.

The Riviera Beach District 2 races faces incumbent KaShamba Miller-Anderson (left) against Leroy Kelson IV.

Here's a more detailed look at the candidates in the District 2 race:

District 2: Leroy Kelson IV, 31, is making his first run for public office

Leroy Kelson IV

Background: Kelson IV holds a bachelor's degree in public management and a pair of master's degrees, one in sports management and another in educational leadership and administration. He works as a single-school cultural coordinator for Palm Beach County Schools.

Public service: Kelson IV has not previously run for public office.

Priorities: Economic growth, public safety, environmental protection, city unification.

What he's saying: "I'm not a politician. I'm an educator. I was born and raised right here in Riviera Beach because the problems facing our students and their families are critical and won't be fixed by continuing to do the same thing over and over."

Campaign finance: Kelson IV raised $8,603 through January 31.

Website: www.LeroyKelsonIV.com

District 2: KaShamba Miller-Anderson, 50, is the incumbent and is seeking her fourth term

Riviera Beach Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson

Background: Miller-Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in educational leadership and administration. In addition to her work on City Council, Miller-Anderson is an assistant principal in the Palm Beach County School District and a real estate agent.

Public service: Miller-Anderson serves on Riviera Beach City Council.

Priorities: Safe, clean drinking water, transparency in local government, funding infrastructure improvements, affordable housing, beach preservation, job creation.

What she's saying: "It is very important that experience continues to remain on the dais because we have gotten a lot of projects started. With those projects, it took a very long time for that to happen. It did not happen the very first few years, and so me staying on the board is certainly something that I'm asking for your vote for."

Campaign finance: Miller-Anderson raised $9,675.15 through January 31.

Facebook: Re-Elect Riviera Beach Councilwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson, District 2

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Riviera Beach election: Water safety, development are key issues