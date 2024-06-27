Riviera Beach Police Department getting new $750,000 mobile command center

The Riviera Beach Police Department, like the city it serves, is undergoing a physical transformation.

First, voters approved a referendum in March that authorized the city to raise as much as $35 million for a new headquarters that would replace its leaky, mold-infested facility that was part of the city's administrative complex at 600 W. Blue Heron Boulevard. Now, with appropriations help from U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, the department is planning to acquire a new, $750,000 mobile command center.

"The support from Congresswoman Cherfilus-McCormick is invaluable," Chief Michael Coleman said. "This crucial enhancement will improve the department's response capabilities, providing a more robust and effective approach to managing crises and large-scale events."

Cherfilus-McCormick, whose congressional district includes Riviera Beach, got the funding through a community project request that was included in legislation that passed in March.

In a statement announcing the funding assistance, the city said the mobile command center "is designed to serve as a fully equipped, on-the-go operations hub, enabling the police department to maintain seamless communication and operational efficiency during critical incidents. It will be instrumental in coordinating efforts during natural disasters, large public gatherings, and other situations requiring rapid and organized response."

The department expects to have the command center up and running in 12 to 18 months, a department spokeswoman said.

In mid-May, Coleman was among the current and former city officials who took a ceremonial, sledgehammer swing at the facade of the old police headquarters building, symbolizing its imminent demolition.

CORE Construction Services of Florida has been selected to build the new headquarters, which is expected to be completed no later than 30 months after CORE gets official authorization to proceed with construction.

The new police headquarters and new mobile command center are part of a broader infrastructure renewal in Riviera Beach, where at least $553 million in projects are on the drawing board or in the approval process.

