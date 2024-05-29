Riviera Beach launches search for new CRA director in wake of Evans' resignation from post

Riviera Beach is looking for a new executive director for its Community Redevelopment Agency.

City Manager Jonathan Evans had held the position since August 2020, but he resigned from it earlier this month, citing "the intricate dynamics of our collective endeavor and my personal commitments."

Evans will stay on as city manager. His resignation as CRA executive director resolves a source of frustration for at least one City Council member, Tradrick McCoy, though others, including Douglas Lawson and Glen Spiritis, wondered aloud at times whether having a city manager who doubled as CRA executive director allowed for optimal performance in either position.

Riviera Beach's city manager serves at the pleasure of the five-member City Council. Despite occasional frustrations expressed by McCoy and Lawson, Evans had the firm backing of three council members, KaShamba Miller-Anderson, Shirley Lanier and Julia Botel.

But with Spiritis' election in March in the Singer Island district once represented by Botel, Evans' continued tenure appeared less certain. If Spiritis joined with Lawson and McCoy, they'd have the votes to remove Evans.

Miller-Anderson, who said she wanted Evans to remain in both roles, noted what she described as "mumblings" of opposition about him serving in the two positions.

That brought a retort from Lawson, who said that he has long supported Evans. He asked the city manager to say whether he was forced out or if his resignation as CRA executive director was voluntary.

Evans noted the passage in March of a trio of bond measures that will allow the city to raise $115 million for a new police department headquarters, a new fire station on Singer Island and parks and recreational facilities.

"We know people put in resignations when they're forced," Miller-Anderson said. "I know there's always been mumblings for the last several years about him being in the two positions. He put (his resignation) in, yeah, but I don't know that he wanted to put it in. I'm not saying anybody pushed him, but, you know, I would say the writing was on the wall. So, I applaud him for jumping first instead of getting the boot."

"With the bonds passing and some of the capital projects, some of the things that require some time, I think it's fitting for me to transition and focus on things more on the city side," he said. "This was my decision to make."

Riviera Beach City Manager Jonathan Evans speaks during the grand opening of Riviera Beach's newest fire station, Station 88, on July 8, 2023, in Riviera Beach.

Evans earned an additional $20,000 per year for his work as CRA executive director, but the council accepted his suggestion that a full-time executive director be paid between $120,000 and $200,000 per year.

That would mean additional costs for the city of at least $100,000 per year.

Cities with a CRA, which use taxpayer money to revitalize distressed parts of town, typically have different people overseeing the day-to-day function of the city and serving as CRA executive director.

In the opening discussion of what comes next, Lawson praised Evans' tenure.

"Mr. Evans, you've done a phenomenal job," he said. "Thank you so much for what you've done."

Riviera Beach's new CRA executive director will come on board at a time of significant infrastructural renewal. The city is looking to spend at least $553 million on a water treatment facility, new parks and recreational facilities, a new fire station, a new police department headquarters, and roadway improvements.

Other large-scale city projects under consideration are expansions at the city's marina and the development of city-owned parcels that would include a new city hall complex.

Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder, center left, and Council member Douglas Lawson, pose for a picture with members of Girl Scout Troop #24313 in front of a Riviera Beach Fire Rescue truck during the grand opening of Riviera Beach fire rescue Station 88, on July 8, 2023, in Riviera Beach.

"I believe that the city manager will still take a major role in the revitalization of the city," Spiritis said. "If the CRA doesn't work with the city hand-in-hand, nothing will get redeveloped."

Riviera Beach has long had a host of infrastructure needs. Previous city leaders often punted on expensive, large-scale projects, citing the costs current leaders are wrestling to contain.

Despite those large price tags, the city has embarked on and completed a host of projects during Evans' dual tenure, including new fire stations and a new library.

"I know over the years many people have asked for him not to be in that position, carrying us in two different positions," Miller-Anderson said. "I get it. I truly get it, but I was also here prior to him coming on. We moved very slow in different areas."

Miller-Anderson and her colleagues voted in favor of a timeline that would have the city post the CRA position until June 28.

A committee of community and city officials will then spend much of July reviewing and short-listing candidates.

That committee includes a member of the Business Development Board, Lawson, who serves as chairman of the CRA's board of directors, Scott Evans, the CRA's director of planning and development, Sherley Desir, office administrator for the CRA, Sara Maxfield, the CRA's economic and business development manager and Noel Martinez, president and chief executive officer of the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce.

The top five candidates will be interviewed on July 24, with a second round of in-person interviews and a public reception for the top three candidates held a week later on July 31.

That will also be the date when the CRA board will pick a top candidate and authorize contract negotiations that are to be completed on Aug. 14.

The new CRA executive director's tenure is expected to begin on Sept. 9.

