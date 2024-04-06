Riviera Beach to hold forum Thursday to discuss redrawing City Council district lines

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue Chief John Curd gives a tour of Riviera Beach's new fire station under construction at 1920 W. Heron Blvd to City Council Member Julia Botel, center, City Manager Jonathan Evans, and City Council Members Tradrick McCoy and KaShamba Miller-Anderson in November 2022.

RIVIERA BEACH — Riviera Beach is holding a forum Thursday so experts and the public can weigh in on how City Council district boundaries should be redrawn.

The forum is scheduled to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Marina Events Center, which is located at 190 E. 13th St.

Experts from Florida Atlantic University, including geography professor Ronald R. Schultz, senior geosciences instructor James Gammack-Clark and adjunct regional and planning instructor Michael Stamm Jr. "will shed light on the intricacies of redistricting, emphasizing equitable representation, and the demographic and legislative factors influencing the process in Riviera Beach," the city said in a statement.

Redistricting was the topic of a lawsuit City Councilman Tradrick McCoy filed against the city in 2022.

McCoy, who represents District 1, argued in his suit that City Manager Jonathan Evans had failed to fulfill his duties to initiate a redistricting process after population growth changed the number of residents in each of the city's five City Council districts.

From 1980 to 2020, Riviera Beach's population grew by nearly 42%. City Council members in Riviera Beach are elected city-wide for three-year terms, but each member represents one of five districts.

McCoy's suit quoted from the city charter, which states that the City Council must "confirm, modify or change the district by January 1, 1985, and every ten years thereafter. Each district shall be as nearly as practicable equal in population and the districts must not vary more than eight percent in population at the time of creating said districts or the adjustment thereof every ten years.”

McCoy's suit alleged that "population shifts during the last decade have rendered the city of Riviera Beach voting districts illegally malapportioned."

Court documents show that the suit is still an open case, though the judge assigned to it noted Feb. 29 that no filings had been made by either party in 10 months. Palm Beach County Circuit Court Judge Scott Kerner has set a hearing for July 19.

McCoy has long objected to Evans' pay and actions as city manager. He argued that Evans failed to direct city staff to come up with a redistricting plan for the City Council's approval.

Evans did not comment on McCoy's suit. He did, however, seek direction from council members on redrawing district lines. In a Nov. 14, 2020, memo to council members, Evans noted the charter language about redrawing district lines to keep the populations of those districts as balanced as possible.

"Unfortunately, this practice has not occurred and has been contentious for multiple reasons pursuant (to) my conversations with the clerk," Evans wrote. "Staff would like direction from the board as to how to proceed with regard to this practice, especially as prescribed by the charter."

Thursday's forum suggests the city has initiated a redistricting process.

"Redistricting is the cornerstone of our civic structure, defining community representation and ensuring every resident is heard," the city said in a statement. "This forum is your chance to shape the governance of Riviera Beach for the future."

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com. Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Riviera Beach to host forum on redrawing City Council district borders