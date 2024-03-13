Riviera Beach adding safety signage at railroad crossings, plans to establish quiet zones

Riviera Beach is adding safety signage at four highway-rail crossings in the city before implementing a "quiet zone" along them later in the spring.

The city announced in early March that the Federal Railway Administration had granted its request for a quiet zone that would reduce train horn noise at several highway-rail grade crossings.

Train-related traffic delays and horn noise have long been headaches in Riviera Beach, prompting complaints from residents and spurring city officials to do what they can to address the issue.

A "No Train Horn" sign sits next to the railroad tracks on East Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach.

Because the rail lines are governed by federal safety rules, the federal government needed to grant permission for changes.

When the quiet zone takes effect, it will cover a 2.5-mile section of the Florida East Coast Railway/Brightline corridor. That would cover highway-rail crossings at Silver Beach Road, West Blue Heron Blvd., W. 13th St., and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.

Locomotive horns will not routinely be sounded when trains are approaching the crossings, but engineers can use the horn for emergencies or safety reasons.

Each crossing in the quiet zone must be equipped with flashing lights, gates, warning time devices and power out indicators.

“The city of Riviera Beach’s proposed quiet zone is designed to enhance the quality of life for residents, while maintaining a safe, efficient transportation network,” City Manager Jonathan Evans said. “We thank the Federal Railway Administration for their consideration of our proposed quiet zone.”

Riviera Beach applied for the quiet zone designation after Brightline expanded service to Orlando.

“Once established, the quiet zone will greatly benefit our community by reducing noise pollution and improving safety,” Public Workds Director Roberto Travieso said. “We are pleased to bring forth this quality of life enhancement for Riviera Beach residents and visitors.”

