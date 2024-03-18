Rivian owners can use Tesla Superchargers now, once they get their free adapter
The company rolled out a software update over the weekend.
Rivian owners to juice up their electric trucks and SUVs, after a software update issued during the weekend. The company first , along with plans to include Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports in forthcoming vehicles. These ports won’t start showing up until 2025, so Rivian has also started a program to send Tesla-made NACS adapters to current customers.
The adapters will be free of charge, which calls to mind the move Ford made last month as it continues to . Rivian will send out one free adapter per customer, based on the vehicle’s VIN number. The company hasn’t announced whether this is a limited time offering or how much additional adapters will cost. As a comparison, Ford will begin charging $230 for these adapters in July.
Rivian owners can select Tesla Superchargers as a charging option via the vehicle’s infotainment system or the manufacturer’s smartphone app. Everything is handled by Rivian, so there’s no need to download or use the Tesla app to pay for charging. Rivian’s chief software officer, Wassym Bensaid, told The Verge that this will give customers across the country.
The move to incorporate NACS charging into its vehicles will not impact Rivian’s proprietary network. The company still plans on installing thousands of DC fast chargers at hundreds of locations throughout the next few years, as part of its growing Adventure Network.
Tesla’s charging standard is widely considered to be the , as these chargers are known to be . Tesla’s standard is also more readily available, with more than 55,000 Supercharger stations worldwide.
It wasn’t so long ago that Tesla’s Supercharger network was exclusive to the company’s vehicles. Those days are gone. Just about every major automobile manufacturer has announced plans to join the NACS party, , , , , among many others.
As for Rivian, the company says customers can access most V3 Tesla Superchargers using the adapter, but only some V2 chargers. The just-announced will all come with factory-installed NACS ports.