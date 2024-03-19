Riverview School District investigating device security incident

The Riverview School District is asking students not to use their school-issued devices due to a security incident.

Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland has more details on this developing story -- through 7 a.m. on 11 Morning News.





The incident temporarily impacted teacher access to the internet and their school-issued devices, according to a Facebook post. They are asking that any communication with the school be made via phone.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PA game wardens looking for men accused of fleeing traffic stop, crashing into vehicle in UTV Family owned restaurant in Irwin announces closure Pittsburgh Steelers fans exchange Kenny Pickett merchandise for $25 at Primanti Bros VIDEO:Mogie’s Pub owner honored on St. Patrick’s Day and ‘Mogie Day’ in Lower Burrell DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts