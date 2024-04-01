Riverview man arrested in Manatee for brandishing his firearm on I-75 while road raging

Florida Highway Patrol badge

A Riverview man was arrested Saturday for brandishing a firearm while road raging on Interstate 75 in Manatee County on the day after his 53rd birthday.

Troy Kevin Luke, 53, was driving a Silver Infinity SUV on the southbound lane of I-75 near mile marker 228 in Manatee County when he brandished a firearm in a threatening manner, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The incident was reported by the driver of another vehicle at about 11:26 a.m.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to a "Be on the Lookout" call for highway violence in progress and stopped Luke's infinity on the southbound lane of I-75, south of State Road 64. The firearm was located during the traffic stop, and Luke was arrested at about 12:56 p.m. and booked into Manatee County Jail for improper exhibition/brandishing a firearm.

