Riverview driver charged for crash that killed Port Huron woman

A Riverview woman has been charged in Wayne County for a traffic crash that killed a Port Huron woman.

A news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office states Alyssa Taylor Usher, 30, has been charged for the crash that killed 44-year-old Lillian Caldwell and injured four others.

The news release states Usher was allegedly intoxicated on Saturday night and was driving in the wrong lane on Allen Road in Southgate. She reportedly crashed head-on into another vehicle occupied by the five other people who were injured.

Southgate Police Department officers responded to the crash around 9:45 p.m. Caldwell and the other victims were pulled from the wreckage and taken to an unspecified hospital, where Caldwell died from her injuries.

The other victims included a 52-year-old man from Port Huron. The other three were all from Allen Park, including a 31-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl.

The news release does not state the condition of the four survivors who were with Caldwell, or whether Usher was also injured in the crash. Maria Miller, director of communications for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, was not available for comment.

Usher has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. She was also charged with two counts of operating under the influence causing incapacitating injury, punishable with up to five years in prison each.

Usher was granted a cash surety bond requiring her to pay 10% of $1 million.

"This case is yet another example of the proliferation of violence that occurs when someone is behind the wheel of a car and blatantly fails to follow the rules of the road," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in the news release. "A car is yet another possible instrument of death, especially if one is not even sober enough to operate it."

A probable cause conference has been scheduled in the 28th District Court for March 28, and the examination hearing has been set for April 4, both before Judge Elisabeth Mullins.

