Riverside nurse accused of sexually assaulting unconscious patient

A man employed as a nurse at a hospital in Riverside has been arrested following allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman under his care.

Jacob Daniel Hartman, 27, of Corona was arrested Wednesday and now authorities are searching for additional victims.

Hartman became the subject of a law enforcement investigation after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted by a nurse at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Riverside where she was receiving treatment for several days in mid-January.

Jacob Daniel Hartman of Corona is shown in this undated mugshot provided by the Riverside Police Department.

According to a news release from the Riverside Police Department, Hartman faces charges related to sexual assault, including sexual battery of an unconscious person.

A spokesperson for the hospital said that Hartman is no longer employed there.

“At Kaiser Permanente, safe and high-quality care are always our top priorities,” the statement reads. “As soon as we learned of this serious accusation, we immediately cooperated with law enforcement and started an internal investigation.”

Hartman was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside and has since been released after posting $55,000 bail.

Investigators from the Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse Unit believe there may be additional victims who have not come forward yet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Daniel Suarez by email or by calling 951-353-7120.

