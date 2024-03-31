Riverside gated community shooting leaves one dead, another injured

At least one person died after a shooting in a gated Riverside community Sunday in broad daylight, police confirmed.

Ryan Railsback, the public information officer with the Riverside Police Department, said officers arrived to the 7600 block of Canberra Way, in the Mission Grove gated neighborhood, just after 12 p.m. on Sunday after reports of a shooting.

There, officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

No identifying information of the deceased victim has been released.

One person was detained amid the immediate investigation, though it wasn’t confirmed whether an arrest was made as of 1:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately made available.

This is a developing report. Check back to KTLA for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.