Riverside Fire forces Bartlett Lake evacuations and road closures east of Cave Creek

A wildfire forced road closures and evacuations east of Cave Creek near the Riverside Campground in Tonto National Forest on Sunday as firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

Tonto National Forest officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the fire — dubbed the Riverside Fire — caused Bartlett Dam Road to be closed at Forest Road 205 as recreational areas near Bartlett Lake were evacuated.

Officials said "super scoopers" and helicopters were used as part of the firefighting strategy.

Additional information on the fire's size and cause was not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Riverside Fire forces evacuations and road closures east of Cave Creek