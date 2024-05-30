Riverside fire chief charged with child enticement and sexual assault

WAUSAU − Charges were field Thursday against the Riverside fire chief, who is accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with a child.

Robert A. Bowen, 52, of Weston, faces charges of child enticement and fourth-degree sexual assault. On May 14, the Riverside Fire Department Board put Bowen on paid administrative leave, said Ryan VanDeWalle, Rothschild village administrator. The Riverside Fire Department covers the village of Rothschild and city of Schofield.

Bowen made his initial appearance on the charges Thursday afternoon. He currently is free on a $15,000 cash bail set May 16. His next appearance is scheduled for July 2.

According to the criminal complaint, between June 1, 2023, and May 8, 2024, Bowen had contact with a teenage girl who is a member of a family of which Bowen is acquainted. The teen told a forensic interviewer at the Child Advocacy Center in Wausau about incidents with Bowen, according to the complaint.

The girl said Bowen would ask her if she wanted to play with his sex toys. She said Bowen bought her a sex toy and gave it to her, according to the complaint. Investigators found a receipt for a toy that matched the girl's description. The receipt showed Bowen had purchased the toy and it was delivered to his residence.

Local business news: Yelloh, formerly Schwan's Home Delivery, to close facilities in Marshfield, Wausau, Eau Claire and Rice Lake

More local news: Wausau man gets life in prison for 2021 homicide and can petition for release in 25 years

On one occasion, Bowen took the girl to his bedroom at his home and offered to rub her neck. Bowen told the girl to take off her shirt and, when she said no, he told her he was a firefighter and an EMT and he had "seen it all," according to the complaint. The girl took off her shirt and Bowen used oil to rub her neck, arms and back. He then began to touch her inappropriately. Bowen laid on top of the girl's back and rubbed himself up against her, according to the complaint.

The girl said there was a time in the summer of 2023 when she was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle Bowen was driving. Bowen took the girl's hand and forced her to touch him inappropriately, according to the complaint.

The girl also said Bowen spanked her a lot and offered her alcohol, shots of liquor and weed edibles, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Bowen faces a maximum of 25 years in prison and 18 months in county jail.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Riverside fire chief charged with child enticement and sexual assault