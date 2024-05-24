Riverside Elementary paraeducator accused of sex crimes against children federally indicted

May 23—A Riverside Elementary School paraeducator and high school coach accused of recording himself engaging in sex acts with teenagers, who already faced a federal charge, was indicted by a federal grand jury on additional charges Wednesday.

Dallas Shuler, 28, was indicted on one count of Production of Child Pornography, one count of Distribution of Child Pornography, and one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.

If convicted, Shuler would have to register as a sex offender and face up to 30 years in prison for the most serious charge.

Shuler was arrested by Spokane County Sheriff's deputies, with help from the FBI, last week. Just days later he was charged in federal court.

"My office and our law enforcement partners stand ready to respond with thorough investigations, aggressive prosecutions, and determined advocacy in pursuing those who seek to abuse children, whether it occurs behind a keyboard or closed doors," U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref said in a statement following the indictment.