Riverside Elementary paraeducator accused of sex crimes against children faces additional federal charges

May 14—A Riverside Elementary School paraeducator and high school coach accused of recording himself engaging in sex acts with teenagers now faces a federal charge, according to court records.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Washington charged 28-year-old Dallas Shuler late Monday with possession and receipt of child sexual abuse images. An FBI analyst was reviewing video evidence and discovered Shuler's face was visible for a split second while he was screen-recording a separate video of two underage boys, court records say. The FBI in Spokane received a tip from the FBI's child exploitation unit on May 6.

Special Agent Andrew Booth wrote in a signed affidavit he seized Shuler's phone and discovered he was communicating in online chat groups and receiving images and videos of the sexual assault of an infant. Two separate videos depicting the sexual assault of a young boy and another unidentified child were also on the phone, court records say. Sending explicit images of children via the internet violates federal law because it is considered interstate commerce.

Shuler was arrested by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office on Saturday at a home in Spokane Valley and booked into the Spokane County Jail. He faces possible state charges of sexually exploiting minors and possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct.

Both federal and state court records allege Shuler admitted to keeping a collection of explicit photos and videos of minors and arranging multiple meetings with 14-year-old boys for oral sex. He was communicating with minors primarily on apps like Snapchat and Instagram, court records said.

Shuler worked at Riverside Elementary School in Chattaroy for three years and as a coach at Riverside High School for six, said Riverside Superintendent Ken Russell. He was placed on leave pending the investigation and is not allowed near areas where children congregate, per a Monday court order.

Booth wrote in court documents that the evidence provided is not all of the evidence within the case, and "the circumstances of the case may evolve as the investigation continues."

If convicted of the federal charge, Shuler could face up to 20 years in federal prison. He remained in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond.